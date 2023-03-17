New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare on Friday said it has appointed Nitish Shetty as chief executive officer of its India business.

Shetty joined Aster DM Healthcare in 2014, taking charge as the CEO of Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru.

He later rose to become the Regional Director of Aster Hospitals in Karnataka and Maharashtra, alongside assuming responsibility as a Director for Aster Labs.

"Nitish has a proven track record of success and has been instrumental in growing our Karnataka operations to become a leading provider in the state. We are confident that in his new role, Nitish will take Aster to newer heights," Aster DM Healthcare founder Chairman and Managing Director Azad Moopen said in a statement.

The healthcare provider has a presence in the GCC region and India.

