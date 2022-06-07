New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on Tuesday said it has successfully concluded the 5th edition of AIM-iLEAP programme on 'Innovations in Audio-Tech'.

The programme is an effort towards using technology to solve the audio industry's most pressing problems and boost the Indian culture.

The final enterprise and investor demo day of the 5th edition was organised on June 2, 2022 after a series of virtual boot camps held in collaboration with Startup Réseau and Visa under its ambitious AIM-iLEAP (Innovative Leadership for Entrepreneurial Agility and Profitability) initiative, Niti Aayog said in a statement.

"We are proudly moving ahead with the creation of different cohorts and bringing together the start-ups, enterprises, investors and financers onto one platform to achieve major goals for Indian entrepreneurship ecosystem," AIM Director Chintan Vaishnav said.

In the past, AIM-iLEAP has successfully completed four cohorts which included Fin-tech, Cyber-security, Home-based healthcare solutions, and fighting air pollution through innovation, the statement added.

