New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with ChargeMOD, a charge point operator in Kerala.

The collaboration gives EV owners with the LECCS (Light Electric Combined Charging System) connector access to 121 more charging locations across Kerala.

As of December 31, 2024, Ather had 291 Ather Grid fast chargers in Kerala.

"Since the very beginning, we have focused on establishing a nationwide charging network, and have believed that OEMs should collaborate with charging point operators to expand the charging network in the country," Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said in a statement.

The standardisation of the LECCS connector as the type 7 connector, further supports this collaboration, he added.

Ather Energy was the first two-wheeler OEM to establish a two-wheeler fast charging network in India in 2018.

"This collaboration will not only benefit Ather customers but also all electric two-wheeler users, making EV adoption more practical and convenient thereby aligning with Government of India's ambitious vision for a cleaner environment by 2030," ChargeMOD Founder Visakh Raj said.

