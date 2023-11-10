New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Friday held a high-level meeting with all district magistrates to ensure smooth preparations for Chhath Puja, a statement said.

According to the statement, the government is preparing over 1,000 ghats for Chhath and Atishi asked the officials to pay special attention to hygiene at the ghats.

Also Read | Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 Date, Time: All You Need To Know About Special One-Hour Trading Session of Stock Market To Be Held on Deepavali.

"Atishi held a high-level meeting with all district magistrates to ensure smooth preparations this year. She directed officials to start all necessary preparations for Chhath Mahaparv to avoid the last-minute rush, ensuring devotees face no issues," the statement said.

"Additionally, she directed an increase in the size of some Chhath ghats at specific locations to accommodate more devotees.

Also Read | Pippa Actress Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Delay of Ishaan Khattar-Starrer: 'A Film Like My Baby Deserves its Time to Shine'.

"This year too, the city government is preparing more than 1,000 ghats for Chhath Puja. All of them will be provided with facilities like water, tents, electricity, toilets, security, medical and power backup. Along with this, the government will also facilitate Maithili-Bhojpuri cultural programmes on its ghats through its academy," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)