New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday launched its latest SUV, Audi RS Q8, in India with price starting at Rs 2.07 crore.

The Audi RS Q8 is powered by a turbo 4-litre petrol engine delivering power of 600hp that can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph under four seconds. It combines the elegance of a premium coupe and the ability of an SUV, Audi India said in a statement.

Also Read | Redmi 9 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Redmi's Launch Event.

Commenting on the launch, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "it's an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack... We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados."

The model has a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main on-board electrical system. It also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when power needed is lesser to save fuel. The car has a standard eight-speed gearbox.

Also Read | Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

It is also equipped with high-end features such as all-wheel steering, roof spoiler, virtual cockpit, sport adaptive air suspension and air quality package with four zone climate control, among others as standard.

Dhillon said the recently launched Audi RS 7 and the Audi RS Q8 show the company's commitment to offering the very best to its customers in India.

"We will add more exciting new models from the Audi global range to India this year and look forward to enhancing the celebrations of our customers during the festive season," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)