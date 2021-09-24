Aurangabad, Sep 24 (PTI) A two-day Marathi literary meet will begin from Saturday in Aurangabad, one of the organisers said.

Also Read | Realme Launches Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 & Smart TV Neo 32-Inch in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan and the closing event will be presided over by minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, a Loksanvad Foundation functionary said on Friday.

Poetry based on social, political and cultural issues will be discussed and the topic of debate would be 'Trust of Media Has Come Down to Zero', he said.

Also Read | Sensex Closes Above 60,000-Mark for First Time, Nifty Nears 18,000.

The meet will also discuss policy making involving politicians and farmers, female poets and feminism, 'saint literature' etc.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)