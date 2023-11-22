New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A multi-level parking will be ready in Lajpat Nagar's Amar Colony market by the first week of January next year, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected the construction progress of the automated parking facility being developed by the MCD near the Community Centre.

"The MCD is committed to complete the project within the stipulated time. It will provide relief to people organising events in the community hall as well as those to visit the market," the statement said.

"The development of this parking facility will also increase the income of the corporation," it added.

The statement said the parking complex will have three blocks with facilities such as toilets, control room and rain water harvesting.

The MCD is working to develop parking facilities in other parts of the city as well, it added.

