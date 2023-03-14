Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Bengaluru-based full-stack mobility solution provider Automovill on Tuesday said it plans to hire over 100 new employees by the end of 2024.

The current staff strength of Automovill is 55, the company said in a statement.

The startup will fill positions in all departments, including 30 in operations, 8 in marketing, 10 in technology, and the remaining positions in human resources and administration mainly in the cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati, NCR and Calcutta.

