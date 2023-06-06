New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Co-working operator Awfis has tied up with Nuziveedu Seeds Pvt Ltd (NSL) to set up centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru to cater to a rising demand for flexible workspaces.

Currently, Awfis has 23 centres in Bengaluru and 14 centres in Hyderabad.

The partnership with NSL will help in expanding the presence in these two cities.

Awfis will set up a co-working centre at 'NSL Icon' in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad with a built-up area of around 25,000 square feet.

Furthermore, Awfis is building its second centre in Bengaluru in collaboration with NSL.

At present, Awfis has 150 centres and 88,000 seats across 17 cities and it plans to reach 250 centres by FY24.

In India, other major players that provide co-working/managed office space are WeWork India, Smartworks, Simpliwork Offices, Skootr, The Executive Centre, Urban Vault, IndiQube, 91Springboard, 315Work Avenue, Akasa Coworking, The Office Pass, Avanta India, and BHIVE Workspace

