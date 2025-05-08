Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expanding its AI offerings to position itself as a key enabler for organisations looking to harness generative Artificial Intelligence and advanced cloud solutions.

According to a company official, it is clear that one foundation model would not fit every use case, even as the adoption of generative AI is accelerating.

On the sidelines of the AWS Summit here, Head of Solution Architecture at AWS India and South Asia, Satinder Pal Singh said, "Our investments and operations in India are enabling customers of all segments to experiment and build technology applications and platforms, re-invent industries and their business models, and power their growth."

AWS is continuously expanding the breadth of models available on Amazon Bedrock based on customer feedback, he said, adding that with the introduction of Amazon Nova, AWS now offers a new generation of foundation models that deliver multimodal intelligence and content creation capabilities.

Singh believes that while generative AI is transforming how information is created and analysed, the rise of agentic AI will fundamentally reshape the nature of work itself.

Further, he noted that this rapid transformation will be fuelled by upskilling the workforce with future-ready skills.

"Skilling workforce with future skills will continue to be a priority for all businesses. Across India, the need for urgent digital skills training remains a key priority for industry and government. AWS has trained over 5.9 million individuals in India on cloud skills since 2017," he said.

AWS established its presence in India in 2011 and has Zepto, Paytm, Razorpay and SonyLIV, among others, as its clientele.

The firm has committed to invest USD 16.4 billion (about Rs 13,87,25 crore) by 2030 to fuel growth and digital transformation in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)