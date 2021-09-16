New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Health-tech start-up Ayu Health on Thursday said it has raised USD 6.3 million (around Rs 46 crore) in Series-A financing round, led by Vertex Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from marquee angel investors including Varun Alagh of Mamaearth, Ashish Gupta of Helion and Rajat Goel of EyeQ Hospitals, Ayu Health said in a statement.

This fund infusion will help Ayu expand its hospital network and build new technology solutions to enable insurance processing, efficient procurement and clinical quality management at network hospitals, it added.

"Our mission at Ayu is to democratise hospital care by using technology to improve both the quality, efficiency and reach of stand-alone hospitals," Ayu Health Co-founder Himesh Joshi said.

The company is thrilled to partner with Stellaris and Vertex, as well as its angel investors to take its cause forward, he added.

