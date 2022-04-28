New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Thursday said its profit remained flat at Rs 1,339 crore for the 2021-22 financial year against Rs 1,330 crore in the previous financial year.

Gross written premium of the company during the financial year rose by 9 per cent to Rs 13,788 crore compared to Rs 12,624 crore a year ago.

Also Read | ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 3614 Apprentice Vacancies at ongcindia.com; Check Details Here.

The company recorded its highest ever gross written premium and profit after tax in FY22, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said in a statement.

The company's solvency ratio stood at 344 per cent which is above the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent hence a strong indication of their claim paying capability.

Also Read | Google Now Allows the Removal of Phone Number, Email Address From Search Results: Report.

Asset under management (AUM) of the company increased to Rs 24,633 crore at the end of March 2022 as against Rs 23,150 crore in FY21, it said.

Commenting on the results, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance CEO Tapan Singhel said, “A deep focus on customer centricity and our obsession with making our customers feel special is what gives us the results that we are able to put forth, where our growth and profitability are best in class."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)