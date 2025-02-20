Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Thursday announced the opening of nine new branches across three states, including one in Kolkata, as part of its ongoing expansion strategy.

With this, the bank's total number of banking outlets has crossed 6,300 further solidifying its pan-India presence.

Apart from one in the city, the remaining eight branches—six in Uttar Pradesh and two in Maharashtra—were inaugurated virtually.

West Bengal remains a key market for Bandhan Bank, with the state now hosting 1,720 banking outlets, the highest in its network, the lender said.

Partha Pratim Sengupta, the MD and CEO of the bank, said, “We are excited to announce the opening of nine new branches across three states, including one in Kolkata. This expansion enables us to serve our customers more efficiently and aligns with our commitment to growth and diversification.”

The new branches are part of the bank's strategy to strengthen its presence in key states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, which are critical to its retail and SME lending operations, officials said.

