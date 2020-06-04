Latest News | Banganapalli Mangoes Sale to Begin at AP Bhawan from Friday

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh's famous Banganpalli mangoes, handpicked from orchards, will be sold in the national capital at the AP Bhawan from Friday onwards, a state government official said on Thursday.

The sale will continue till June 30. A stall has been put in place for sale of mangoes in the AP Bhawan premise in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Marked, Principal Resident Commissioner Abhay Tripathi said in a statement.

Also Read | RBI Starts Publishing Daily Data on Select Payment Systems Like NEFT, RTGS, UPI and Cash Withdrawals From ATMs.

Non-carbide Banganpalli mangoes are specially brought from the Ulavapadu village in Prakasham district, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)