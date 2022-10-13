Mangaluru, Oct 13 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman, who was working as manager in a public sector bank here allegedly died by suicide at her flat on Thursday, police said.

The deceased hails from Shaktinagar. She had purchased a new flat in the city and the housewarming ceremony was held on Monday.

She ended her life in the same flat by hanging herself. She is reported to have taken the extreme step due to work pressure, police said.

Kadri police have registered a case and investigation is on.

