New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of bonds for financing infrastructure and affordable housing projects.

The bonds, with a tenure of seven years, will offer a coupon rate of 7.39 per cent, it said in a regulatory filing.

Bonds were allotted to investors on Wednesday and the proceed would be utilised for financing infrastructure and affordable housing projects, it added.

