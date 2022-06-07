New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Maharashtra has organised a customer connect and outreach programme under which it has sanctioned loans worth Rs 75 crore in Delhi.

The progamme was organised during the Iconic Week celebrations of the Finance Ministry as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

The sanction letters were handed over to more than 40 beneficiaries at the event by Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad.

The bank, in a release on Tuesday, said, during the customer outreach programmes organised at various branches across Delhi zone, more than 135 loan proposals worth Rs 275 crore were mobilised.

Karad appreciated the bank's top performance in terms of business growth among PSBs and also for catering various flagship programmes of Government of India proactively.

The bank's Executive Director Asheesh Pandey said, the lender conducted customer connect and outreach programmes all across the country to connect more and more customers.

Some of the recently held programmes were at Pune, Bengaluru, Satara, Kolhapur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Jabalpur, and Navi Mumbai, he added.

