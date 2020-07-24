New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Shares of Bank of Maharashtra gained over 4 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 24.69 per cent jump in its net profit for the June quarter.

The scrip ended at Rs 12.37, up 4.21 per cent, on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 7.83 per cent to Rs 12.80.

Also Read | How to Identify and Stop Bully Friends Online.

On the NSE, the stock gained 4.21 per cent to settle at Rs 12.35.

In terms of volume, 31.55 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 1.84 crore on the NSE.

Also Read | Faustbatal's Music Video 'Enemies' Crossed Over a Million Views on Online Streaming Platforms.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday reported a 24.69 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 101 crore for June quarter helped by healthy interest income and lower operating cost.

The lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 81 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 58 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The profit in June quarter was on account of growth in net interest income (NII) and reduction in operating cost, Bank of Maharashtra MD and CEO A S Rajeev said.

NII increased to Rs 1,088 crore during the quarter from Rs 997 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 10.93 per cent as against 17.90 per cent while net NPA was at 4.10 per cent compared to 5.98 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)