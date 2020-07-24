Faustbatal's music video 'Enemies' recently garnered over 1.2M total views and over 9k likes. The number by Faustbatal is one of the songs by S4MM in his seven-song album. The rapper has been appreciated not only in his own country but also worldwide for his work. His music topped the charts for close to a week, which is a massive feat for a young musician. His rap is fresh, upbeat, and gets you grooving. It's a huge hit amongst rap lovers. He has become even more popular with his uploads on the online streaming service Spotify. And now, both his songs are available for streaming on the music app. He has around 9k followers, and his songs have a considerable reach.

Faustbatal's caught everyone's attention with his previous work with Plisa. The song 'Scheinen' also crossed over 1 million views. The rapper's work has since been received with great enthusiasm by music lovers of all ages. The 'Enemies' track has been appreciated for the mix, rap, and the video. The song is also available on Apple Music.

Faustbatal has always been keen on music. Despite being successful in his own medical business, he invested heavily in his passion for music. He put out his first set of recorded songs at 16. His first song 'Eko Fresh' garnered rave reviews in Germany, and he soon became a sought after musician. His role models N.W.A, Mobb Deep and Biggie Smalls, inspired him to a great extent.

Faustbatal says, "Do something today that your future self will thank you for!" A braveheart, he took his first independent decision after 9th grade. His native country, Switzerland, appreciated and applauded his entrepreneurial streak since he opened the first medical cannabis shop in Switzerland, which also became the first cannabis delivery service in the country.

Faustbatal has devoted his time to work and music alike. He is a self-made artist and entrepreneur. He considers his hard work and dedication to be the key to his success. He recently honored his Albanian roots and signed with the independent label Camouflage Music Switzerland, which blends German and Albanian-speaking music. Going by his past success, it seems like there will be some chartbusters to his name soon, and his fans are eagerly waiting for what he comes up with next!