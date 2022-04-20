New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) BanyanTree Growth Capital on Wednesday has offloaded 19.75 lakh shares of HBL Power Systems for nearly Rs 13 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BanyanTree sold a total of 19,75,631 shares, amounting to a 0.7 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were divested at Rs 65.25 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 12.89 crore.

The shares of HBL Power Systems closed 4.74 per cent higher at Rs 65.15 on the NSE.

In another transaction, Premier Investment Fund Ltd sold 8.8 lakh shares of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd for a little over Rs 12 crore through an open market transaction.

Premier sold a total of 8,83,034 shares of Manali Petrochemicals at an average price of Rs 141.04 per scrip, the bulk deals data showed.

This took the total deal value to Rs 12.45 crore.

The scrip of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd closed 9.67 per cent higher at Rs 144 on the NSE.

