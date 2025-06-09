Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) invites the public to identify vacant and unused areas in their neighbourhood so that it can be transformed into a public space.

This initiative called 'Bayasidaanthe Bayalu' is open to citizens who care about public areas within the BBMP limits, as well as architects and urban designers, stated a press release issued by BBMP on Monday.

Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

Proposals can be submitted until June 19.

Identified public spaces will be evaluated based on feasibility and impact, said the press release.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Selected locations will be included in a citywide database of underutilised areas, with some prioritised for redevelopment by BBMP over the next five years, it added further.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)