Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) In a reshuffle of the IAS cadre, the West Bengal government on Wednesday named Debal Roy as the principal secretary of the forest department in addition to his existing position as the principal chief conservator of forests, an official said.

Roy replaced Manoj Kumar Agarwal, who was appointed as the chief electoral officer of West Bengal a few days ago.

Rajesh Sinha, the principal secretary of the housing department and youth services & sports, was given additional charge of the disaster management and civil defence departments, the official said.

Anshul Gupta was made the CEO of the KMDA, while Dipika Sanyamath replaced the former as the secretary of the mass education extension & library services, he said.

Uma Sankar S was named as the senior special secretary of the agriculture department, he added.

