New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Media company Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd has trimmed its stake in V2 Retail Ltd by selling over 11 lakh shares, representing 3.23 per cent stake, through open market transactions.

As per the regulatory filing, Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd, which had 5.97 per cent stake earlier, sold 11,00,562 shares in the open market in several tranches.

After the transactions, Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd's holding in V2 Retail Ltd has come down to 2.74 per cent.

V2 Retail Ltd had reported consolidated loss of Rs 17.5 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 122 crore for half year ended September 30, 2020. PTI SVK

