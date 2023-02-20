New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Fintech firm BharatPe Group has roped in former SBI Card executive Aparna Kuppuswamy as Group Chief Risk Officer.

Kuppuswamy will be working closely with the CFO and interim CEO, Nalin Negi, and lead the risk portfolio across the BharatPe Group of companies, including the merchant and consumer businesses.

Also Read | EPFO Added 14.93 Lakh Members in December 2022, Says Labour Ministry.

"Aparna...will play a vital role in the next phase of our growth story as well as helping us in becoming IPO ready. Additionally, Aparna's understanding of the consumer side of financial services will help us build cutting-edge products that are not only relevant but also are risk aversive," BharatPe CFO and interim CEO Nalin Negi said in a statement.

Prior to joining BharatPe, Aparna was the Chief Risk Officer at SBI Cards for over 14 years, where she led a number of key projects.

Also Read | RBI Cancels Licence of Garha Co-Operative Bank in Madhya Pradesh, Says Lender Does Not Have Adequate Capital and Earning Prospects.

Amit Jain, who is currently the Chief Risk Officer of BharatPe will be working closely with Aparna and will be investing more of his time on collections and underwriting, from a merchant standpoint, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)