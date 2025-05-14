New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Shares of telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday climbed nearly 3 per cent after the firm posted a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit in the March 2025 quarter.

The stock rallied 2.69 per cent to Rs 1,870 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it went up by 2.75 per cent to Rs 1,870.70.

Bharti Airtel posted a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,022 crore in the March 2025 quarter, mainly due to the tariff hike impact and one-time gain on tax benefits.

Bharti Airtel had posted net profit (attributable to owners of the parent company) of Rs 2,071.6 crore a year ago.

During the reported quarter, Bharti Airtel received favourable orders in certain tax-related matters, which helped it with a one-time tax benefit of around Rs 5,913 crore.

The company's revenue from operations grew 27 per cent to Rs 47,876.2 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 37,599.1 crore in the March 2024 quarter, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Bharti Airtel India's standalone revenue in the March quarter grew 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 36,735 crore against Rs 31,851.5 crore.

The growth for company came as it benefited from the tariff hike, which was announced in July last year.

