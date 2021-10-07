Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Jewellery retailer Bhima Jewellers on Thursday inaugurated its new retail store in the city, marking its foray in the region.

The gold retailer currently has over 40 plus stores in Southern India including Bengaluru, Manguluru, Udupi, Hassan, Shivamogga, Vijayawada and also in the United Arab Emirates.

After inaugurating the first store in the city, Bhima Jewellers, Director Vishnusharan K Bhat said, "we are delighted to bring the magic of Brand Bhima to Chennai with a conveniently located flagship store at North Usman Road, T Nagar. This is our mark of distinction in being the benchmark for purity and style".

"As far as Chennai is concerned, the city stands topmost in the country with a staggering demand for gold. The precious metal is sought after due to its cultural importance and also for the fact that it is a lucrative investment option..It is indeed our privilege to bring into Chennai the very best in quality, which comes from our rich heritage and legacy....", he added.

Spread over 12,000 square foot, across four floors, the showroom has been designed keeping in mind safety and hygiene norms in the wake of new normal post the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new store promises a large collection of exquisite jewellery and a personalised shopping experience for its customers.

