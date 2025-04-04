Bhubaneswar, Apr 4 (PTI) The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in Odisha has decided to incorporate 143 more revenue villages under its jurisdiction, taking the total number to 712, officials said.

The decision was formally approved during BDA's 150th meeting here, chaired by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra.

Established in 1983 with 116 revenue villages, the BDA has expanded multiple times – in 2002, 2003 and 2011.

A revenue village is a small administrative region with defined borders, and may comprise several hamlets, the officials said.

The inclusion of these 143 revenue villages, covering 239.58 sq km, is aimed at ensuring planned expansion and prevent unregulated growth, they said.

The BDA has also decided to launch housing projects at Chandrasekharpur, Jagasara and Sanapalla in Khordha. Besides, it will develop a commercial space at Patia, the officials said.

