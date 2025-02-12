New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Bhushan Kumar Sinha has taken charge as a Whole Time Member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) with effect from February 11.

Sinha, a 1993 batch officer of the Indian Economic Service (IES), has extensive experience in banking, finance, capital markets, and economic policy.

"Bhushan Kumar Sinha took charge as whole time member of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India on 11 February, 2025," the IBBI said in a release on Wednesday.

He has held key portfolios in banking & finance, capital & debt markets, external debt management, asset management & strategic divestment, MSMEs, etc, while serving in the ministry of finance.

