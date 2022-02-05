Nagpur, Feb 5 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked down his motorcycle at Juni Mangalwari in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Sopan Katore, was a resident of Chaitanyeshwar Nagar, a police official said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 AM when Katore was riding a motorcycle.

He was rushed to Mayo Hospital where doctors declared him dead on admission.

A case was registered under section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

