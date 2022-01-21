Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) Birla Corporation Ltd, the flagship company of the MP Birla Group, on Friday inaugurated its 3.9-million tonne Mukutban integrated cement plant with an investment of Rs 2,744 crore in Maharashtra.

The greenfield project of RCCPL Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the cement maker, takes the group's total installed capacity to 20 million tonne per annum.

“This will be the fourth integrated cement unit of the group and the biggest single line/kiln cement plant in Maharashtra by capacity. It will be powered by a 2 x 20 megawatt thermal captive power plant," a company statement said.

The cement manufacturer did not mention any time frame by when the maximum 3.9 million tonne capacity would be attained.

After the lighting up of the kiln at the plant, MP Birla Group Chairman Harsh V Lodha said the project is an important milestone in the annals of the Kolkata-headquartered company. This is one of the most advanced cement factories in India in terms of technology and efficiency parameters, it said.

The company and its subsidiary, RCCPL, have 11 cement plants at eight locations across the country, with an annual installed capacity of 20 million tonne.

It makes the building material under the 'MP Birla Cement' brand and also offers construction chemicals and wall putty.

The subsidiary is the outcome of the acquisition of Anil Ambani- controlled Reliance Cement Company Private Limited.

