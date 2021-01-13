Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) RemitX, a business vertical of non-banking finance company Capital India Finance (CIFL), on Wednesday said it has launched foreign exchange services in Maharashtra.

It has commenced foreign exchange operations in Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and is looking to expand it to Pune and Aurangabad shortly, a company release said. It already has a presence in New Delhi, Punjab, and other parts of the country.

RemitX provides an integrated foreign exchange platform to offer outward remittance, buying and selling foreign currency bank notes, foreign currency demand drafts, foreign currency prepaid cards, and travel insurance. It has introduced an exclusive digital platform -- gba.remitx.com -- for Indian students travelling to Germany.

