New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday highlighted the need for a separate policy to support socially, economically and educationally backward people by providing them capital support to become financially independent.

Addressing an e-conclave on 'Reimagining MSMEs and Livelihoods', the Minister of MSME, and Road Transport and Highways emphasised upon the need to have a "separate policy for poor people, socially, economically, educationally backward, those who have skill but they don't have capital".

He observed that when people migrate from rural India to urban India, it is not because of their wish but due to compulsion.

"Because they don't have employment and poverty is a big problem and for eradication of poverty the most important thing is for small people who have some talent, who have courage, who have entrepreneurship, we should finance them, we should support them," said the minister.

