Realme India silently launched a new variant of the Realme 6 smartphone. The company introduced a new variant just six months after the smartphone was launched in the market. It came in three storage configurations that includes 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB. Seeing a gap here, the Chinese phone maker introduced the 6GB + 64GB model. Interested customers can get their hands on the smartphone straight away as it is available for online sale via Flipkart. Realme X2 Smartphone With 8GB of RAM Launched in India; First Online Sale on July 21.

The new Realme 6 variant also comes in two shades - Comet Blue and Comet White colour options. The phone is priced in India at Rs 15,999. As far as the prices are concerned, the 4GB variant costs Rs 14,999 whereas the 6GB version with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. The top of the line model with 8GB RAM is available at Rs 17,999.

Talking about the specifications, the phone gets a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC chipset. It gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, which comes with a punch-hole design on the top left corner. The screen also features a 90Hz refresh rate. For photos, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear that comprises of a 64MP primary sensor. The other three sensors are an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

