New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) GE T&D India on Tuesday posted over four-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 28.24 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Also Read | Gaurav Gogoi on Manipur Issue: No-Confidence Motion Not for Numbers But for Justice for Manipur, Says Congress MP.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 729.53 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 601.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)