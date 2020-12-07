New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gained nearly 5 per cent in early trade on Monday after ONGC Videsh Ltd made a "significant" oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia.

The stock jumped 4.61 per cent to Rs 94 on both BSE and NSE.

Also Read | Apple iPhone Users Report Battery Issues Due to Latest iOS 14.2 Updates.

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned ONGC, has made a "significant" oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia, a company statement said on Friday.

OVL struck oil while drilling an appraisal well 'Indico-2' in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, it added.

Also Read | Average Spot Power Price Falls by 4% to Rs 2.73 per Unit at Indian Energy Exchange.

OVL is the operator in the block with 70 per cent stake. Geopark Ltd, an independent oil and gas company focussed in Latin America, has the remaining 30 per cent interest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)