Bengaluru, Jun 27 (PTI) A 33-year-old businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 2 crore by a gang of unidentified men in M S Palya here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of June 25 when Shree Harsha V was attempting to convert the cash into cryptocurrency at a commercial building, police added.

Suddenly, a gang of six assailants barged into the premises, threatened him with knives, and fled with his money and four mobile phones after locking him and others inside the room, a senior police officer said.

In his complaint, the victim claimed he had borrowed the money from friends to import machinery to start his cold-pressed oil business.

He said the transaction was arranged at an office in the commercial building at M S Palya.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)