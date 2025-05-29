Bhubaneswar, May 29 (PTI) Opposition BJD on Thursday demanded justice for a minor tribal girl in Odisha's Koraput district who was allegedly raped and impregnated by a person having links with the ruling party.

The allegation was made by former minister Snehangini Chhuria, who led a BJD delegation and met the victim at her village in Koraput district. The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Koraput SP demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and an impartial investigation into the minor rape case.

Churia said the BJD stands by the victim until justice is delivered.

The BJD leaders alleged that the accused person was the son of local MLA's representative for which the police did not take action. The girl is five months pregnant, they said in the memorandum.

"This is an extremely serious matter involving a tribal minor victim, and the allegations of political influence to suppress the case are deeply troubling," Chhuria told reporters.

