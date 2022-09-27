Mangaluru, Sep 27 (PTI) The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state are committed to weed out the Popular Front of India (PFI), which is trying to upset the democratic system in the country through violence, Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters at Bantwal near here, he said the ongoing police action against PFI is commendable.

Kumar, who is also Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister, said groups and people who do not believe in democratic principles are to be considered as anti-socials. The Central and State governments will take stringent action against such elements.

He said it has been revealed that PFI was involved in the recent murder cases reported from Shivamogga and Puttur. Their workers were also responsible for the killing of Hindu activists during previous Congress rule in the state, he alleged.

BJP DK district unit president Sudarshan Moodbidri was also present.

