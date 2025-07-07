Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma claimed his government has taken just a year and a half to do more work than the previous Congress government did in its entire term as he virtually inaugurated several projects here in the Sangod area.

Sharma and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in a public grievance redressal camp organised under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sanbal Pakhawda campaign in Maharav Bhimsingh Stadium in Sangod town of Kota district on Monday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Sharma and Birla also launched the Suposhit Maa Abhiyan, dedicated to pregnant women who weigh less than 50 kg and need additional nutrition and health services.

Nutrition kits will be distributed to 1,500 pregnant women under the campaign in Sangod assembly area.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Addressing a gathering, Sharma compared the work done by the him as opposed to the Congress government's work.

"What they (Congress) failed to do in 5 years, my government has done the same in just one and a half years," Sharma claimed.

Sharma said his government was focused on the development and welfare of farmers, labourers, youth and women.

No case of paper leak has surfaced in last one and a half year and 69,000 jobs have been offered so far mean, while vacancies for 1.88 lakh jobs are set to come out.

Crimes against women have also dropped by 11 per cent under his government, he said.

Sharma and Birla also virtually inaugurated development projects worth Rs 92.35 crore for the Sangod assembly area. The projects include the inauguration of a bridge constructed over Parwan river at a cost of 26.24 crore.

Another bridge built over the Kalisindh river at Rs 45 crore, significantly improving the area's traffic system, was also inaugurated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)