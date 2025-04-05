Shimla, Apr 5 (PTI) The Kinnaur district unit of Himachal Pradesh BJP on Saturday held a candle march at a ground here demanding a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of Vimal Negi, former chief engineer at HPPCL.

Vimal Negi allegedly committed suicide earlier in March. He went missing from Shimla on March 10 and days later his body was found in Bilaspur.

His alleged suicide drew outrage as Negi's family blamed two top officers of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. Negi's wife, Kiran Negi, alleged that her husband was tortured by the superior officers for the past six months and seniors also misbehaved with him.

He was intentionally forced to work late at night even during illness, she said.

Hundreds of people including Kiran, other family members, and BJP Legislator Bilbir Verma and BJP leader Surat Negi participated in the candle march at a Ramleela Ground in Reckong Peo.

During the march, Kiran stated that when big names surface behind her husband's death, it is essential that the investigation be handed over to CBI for a fair and transparent probe.

They also urged the state government to ensure a swift and impartial inquiry into the case.

Surat Negi, while addressing the gathering, stated that from the very first day, BJP has been standing shoulder to shoulder with the grieving family, continuously demanding a CBI inquiry from the state government, both on the streets and in the legislative assembly.

"The people of the state are demanding justice for Vimal Negi. Slogans like 'We want justice' are echoing across the state, even government employees have taken to the streets. But why is the government silent? This is incomprehensible," he said.

