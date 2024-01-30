New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The BJP's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday appealed to youngsters to help fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing a "Namo New Voters Conference" in his constituency, the cricketer-turned-parliamentarian expressed confidence that young voters will lay the foundation for a better future for the country.

"India is a country with the highest number of young voters in the entire world. India will achieve a Rs 7-lakh crore economy size as people now talk about development while earlier there used to be talks of scams," he said.

The youngsters of India will decide the future of the country and also a large part of the world, he said.

"The youth should actively participate in the decision-making processes of the country. If the problems are ours then the solution should also come from us," he said.

He urged the gathering to not just chase their individual dreams but also unite for the collective good of all sections of society.

The Lok Sabha MP also presented citations and medals to some first-time voters at the event.

