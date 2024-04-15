Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) The BJP's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat candidate Naveen Jindal on Monday said plans to make the nation self-reliant in every field have been included in the party's poll manifesto which is an important step towards 'Viksit Bharat'.

PM Modi made a pitch for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world beset by geopolitical tensions as the BJP on Sunday released its manifesto, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC.

Jindal, a recent entrant to the BJP, said that the interests of all sections of society, including women, youths, poor, farmers and labourers, were kept in mind while framing the "Sankalp Patra" for the general elections.

"The BJP's Sankalp Patra is an important step towards 'Viksit Bharat'," Jindal said in Kurukshetra's Shahabad and asserted that plans to make India self-reliant in every field and build a strong nation have been included in this.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to taking the benefits of every public welfare scheme to every person," he told reporters.

Addressing BJP workers in Shahabad, Jindal said Prime Minister Modi's dream is now to build a developed India and urged party workers to fulfil that dream.

Polling for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of general elections.

