Shimla, Mar 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday accused the opposition BJP of conspiring to overthrow the sitting government with money power and trying to poach its MLAs.

Addressing a public meeting in Sarahan in Shimla's Rampur tehsil, Sukhu said, "It has been the cheap modus operandi of BJP to conspire against the sitting congress governments on money power and other tactics."

The CM made the remarks after announcing around 25 development projects worth Rs 165 crore for the Rampur Assembly Constituency.

"Who all were inciting the rebel MLAs and financing their stay outside the state? The people of the state know very well that the BJP has shed all its moral values and is impatient to come to the power by hook or crook," Sukhu said at the gathering, according to a statement.

He said that the government recently fulfilled its fifth guarantee by announcing Rs 1,500 per month to all women aged above 18 of the state.

The scheme that would cost the state exchequer Rs 800 crore per annum stands to benefit over 5 lakh women.

Sukhu said that the government has started Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aarogya Yojana under which all those above 70 years of age would be provided free of cost treatment in government hospitals.

