New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, which offers contemporary lifestyle diamond, gold, platinum, and studded jewellery under its flagship brand "BlueStone" has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.4 crore equity shares by selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday.

Those selling shares through the OFS are -- Kalaari Capital Partners II, LLC, Saama Capital II, Ltd and Sunil Kant Munjal (and other partners of Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures) and other selling shareholders.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 750 crore will be used to fund its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The Bengaluru-based company introduced its "BlueStone" brand in 2011 and has since grown into a leading name among leading jeweller retailers in the country.

The company has 104 public shareholders, collectively holding a 26.82 per cent stake in its equity. Among the prominent investors are Accel India, Sunil Munjal (along with other partners of Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures), Kalaari Capital, 360 One, Peak XV, MIH Investments, Samma Capital, Steadview, Iron Pillar, IvyCap Ventures, Access India Capital, and Think Investments, among others.

BlueStone has a network of 203 stores across 86 cities in 26 states and Union Territories, covering over 12,600 PIN codes across India as of June 30, 2024. The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Mumbai, Jaipur, and Surat.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations increased 64.24 per cent to Rs 1,265.84 crore in FY24 from Rs 770.73 crore in FY23. For the six months ended June 2024, revenue from operations stood at Rs 348.24 crore.

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

