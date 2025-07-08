Bengaluru, Jul 8 (PTI) Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday announced the rollout of QR ticketing through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to leverage its digital capabilities.

Commuters can now purchase BMRCL QR tickets via nine additional popular consumer-facing apps: EaseMyTrip, Highway Delite, Miles & Kilometres (via Telegram), Namma Yatri, OneTicket, Rapido, Redbus, Tummoc, and Yatri–City Travel Guide, the corporation said in a statement.

This is in addition to the existing ticketing options available on the Namma Metro mobile app, the WhatsApp chatbot (8105556677), and the Paytm app, it added.

"This expansion of digital ticketing options is part of our broader effort to integrate first-, middle-, and last-mile connectivity within a single ecosystem. With auto-rickshaw and cab services already available on the ONDC Network since 2023, the inclusion of metro ticketing completes a vital piece of the multimodal travel system," said BMRCL managing director M Maheshwar Rao.

According to him, commuters can now plan and book their entire journey—from doorstep to destination—using a single mobile app, streamlining both time and effort.

"For BMRCL, this is a strategic step towards a more open, inclusive, and technology-forward future for urban mobility. By adopting open network standards, BMRCL is not only enhancing operational efficiency but also fostering an inclusive and frictionless digital transit experience for Bengaluru's growing urban population," Rao added.

