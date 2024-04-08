New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) BMW Group India on Monday reported its highest-ever first quarter car sales at 3,680 units in the three months to March 2024.

The company sales rose 51 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal as compared to 2,440 units in the January-March quarter of 2022-23.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Besides, BMW Motorrad sales stood at 1,810 units in the first quarter.

"Our key car models are at the top of their game and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in luxury market," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)