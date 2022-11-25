New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Friday bought 6.5 lakh shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes for Rs 42 crore through open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage purchased 6,50,000 shares, amounting to 3.2 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 650 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 42.25 crore.

On Friday, Hemant Rajanikant Shah offloaded the same amount of shares at the same price.

Shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes closed 1.55 per cent higher at Rs 661.25 apiece on BSE.

