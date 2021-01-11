New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Drug firm Boehringer Ingelheim on Monday said it has appointed Vani Manja as country Managing Director for India, effective January 1, 2021.

In the role, Vani will assume responsibility for the company's businesses in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. She will also join the board of the company, Boehringer Ingelheim said in a statement.

Vani succeeds Sharad Tyagi, who retired from Boehringer Ingelheim India on December 31, 2020, it added.

"India presents a unique opportunity for Boehringer Ingelheim, wherein we affirm our commitment to patients and people in the country with our products and services," Boehringer Ingelheim Head of Emerging Markets Thorsten Poehl said.

Vani is a proven and respected leader who has a strong track record of leading complex transformations and delivering results, he added.

She was formerly the Global Head of Boehringer Ingelheim's Go-To-Market and Business Steering organisation, based in the company's headquarters in Germany.

She joined Boehringer Ingelheim in the US in 2011, working across strategy and operations, marketing and sales leadership roles before moving to Ingelheim in 2016 as Regional Business Manager for Japan, the statement said.

She holds an MBA and MA in International Studies from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and a Bachelor's degree with Honors in Chemistry from Delhi University, it added.

