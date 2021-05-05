New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Live streaming platform Bolo Indya on Wednesday said it has joined hands with MyGov India to launch a mass awareness drive regarding COVID-19 vaccination, precautionary measures and health issues.

The partnership aims to aid the Centre's efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic, and provide users -- especially those in tier 3 and 4 towns -- with real-time information from the government on various announcements made in the wake of COVID-19, including vaccination drive and precautionary updates, a statement said.

There will be exclusive live streaming sessions on the Bolo Indya app by health experts talking about mental health issues, government guidelines during isolation, vaccination myths, among others, it added.

MyGov India has activated an official handle @MyGovIndia on the Bolo Indya platform across 14 languages for sharing all the important updates by the Indian government and driving engagement with the users, it said.

"It is delightful to see such a credible institution trusting live streaming on our platform to organically penetrate and amplify the engagement with the users of Bharat through us.

"We are confident of this partnership creating a strong value for our users too while engaging with credible authorities first hand in live streaming sessions," Bolo Indya CEO and founder Varun Saxena said.

Earlier this year, Bolo Indya had said it has over 65 lakh users including 28 lakh creators, and that it intends to grow its user base to 5 crore by December-end.

