New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Construction engineering company Bondada Group on Monday said it has secured a 400 megawatt hour battery energy storage system (BESS) from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL). The project will deploy standalone grid-scale BESS facilities with a total capacity of 400 MWh at two locations - Vellalaviduthi and Thennampatty - in Tamil Nadu. The initiative is aimed at boosting grid stability, integrating renewable energy, and managing peak power demand in the state.

The project will be executed under the build-own-operate (BOO) model, with the group emerging as the successful bidder through a competitive tendering process conducted by TNGECL.

Under the project terms, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) will procure BESS from Bondada Group through a 12-year battery energy storage purchase agreement.

The system will allow for two full charge and discharge cycles per day, balancing the intermittency of renewable energy and delivering 24/7 supply of reliable power to the state's grid.

